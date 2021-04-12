Drug traffickers arrested after car chases with police
In two separate incidents, police arrested three men over the suspected trafficking of drugs
In the first operation on Sunday at around 3 pm, police surrounded a car driven by a 23-year-old from Hamrun. He was surrounded in Vjal De La Cruz.
The man tried fleeing from the scene, but crashed into a police car, and was arrested immediately.
230 drug packets were found in the vehicle ready to be trafficked.
The second operation, carried out on Monday morning, police tried stopping a vehicle in Zabbar, before the driver once again tried to evade officials.
The 29-year-old Bormla resident speedily drove towards Fgura, before being blocked by police officials in Vjal il-Kottoner. He once again tried evading officials, but crashed into a parked police car and two private cars.
He was arrested onsite, and a search in his vehicle yielded a large sum of cash.
In the same time, police surrounded a residence in Triq San Mikiel, Bormla, where another 66-year-old man was arrested. A search inside the property yielded more cash and other valuable items.
The three persons are being held at the police’s Floriana headquarters.