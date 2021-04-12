Drug traffickers arrested after car chases with police

The police have arrested three persons over drug trafficking in two sperate operations.

In the first operation on Sunday at around 3 pm, police surrounded a car driven by a 23-year-old from Hamrun. He was surrounded in Vjal De La Cruz.

The man tried fleeing from the scene, but crashed into a police car, and was arrested immediately.

230 drug packets were found in the vehicle ready to be trafficked.

The second operation, carried out on Monday morning, police tried stopping a vehicle in Zabbar, before the driver once again tried to evade officials.

The 29-year-old Bormla resident speedily drove towards Fgura, before being blocked by police officials in Vjal il-Kottoner. He once again tried evading officials, but crashed into a parked police car and two private cars.

He was arrested onsite, and a search in his vehicle yielded a large sum of cash.

In the same time, police surrounded a residence in Triq San Mikiel, Bormla, where another 66-year-old man was arrested. A search inside the property yielded more cash and other valuable items.

The three persons are being held at the police’s Floriana headquarters.