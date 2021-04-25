Teen arrested for breaching COVID regulations

A teenager was arrested on Saturday for breaching COVID regulations and assaulting a policeman.

The incident happened at 6:30pm. Police had been carrying out inspections at Għajn Tuffieħa bay, and noticed a group of six persons gathered together on the beach.

According to police, two officials explained to the group that they cannot congregate in groups of over two persons. While some of the persons involved cooperated with the police, a 19-year-old man refused to obey the police's orders, and subsequently refused to give his details to the officials.

The young man went on to grab a sandy towel, and waved it in the police's direction.

One of the policemen was hit in the face with the towel, and some sand entered his eyes. He was taken to a health centre for treatment, and then referred to Mater Dei Hospital.

He is now certified to be suffering light injuries.

On the other hand, the 19-year-old was taken to the Qawra Police Station, where investigations are ongoing.

The Police Officers Union issued a statement on Sunday condemning the incident, while appealing to the public to obey all public health regulations, including police orders.

▪︎Ilbieraħ żewġ membri tal-Pulizija li huma wkoll membri tal-Police Officers' Union kienu qed jispezzjonaw wahda... Posted by Police Officers Union on Sunday, April 25, 2021

The union also wished a speedy recovery for the policeman in question.