Hunter, caught with feathers in pocket, denies shooting Honey Buzzard

44-year-old hunter Jimmy Muscat from Mellieha has been released on bail after he was arraigned in court on a number of charges relating to illegal hunting and hunting a protected species.

Inspector Elliott Magro said that at around 11:00am on Tuesday 27 April; the police received reports that someone was shooting at a Honey Buzzard, a protected species, in the Mizieb woodland.

Inspector Magro told Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras that after being alerted to the crime, police had seen the accused getting into his van and putting something in his pocket. Feathers were found in his pocket, said the inspector and the recently deceased bird was found under the seat of his car. Police were informed that the shotgun was in his father’s possession. A number of weapons which police believe to be his, including an illegal silenced shotgun, were found at his father’s house.

Muscat pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

His lawyer, Simon Micallef Stafrace, argued that the pending prospect of imprisonment was enough of a deterrent to keep him on the straight and narrow.

The court upheld the bail request, releasing the man from arrest against a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000. He was ordered to stay at an alternate address from his matrimonial home as a number of stuffed birds were also found there, and the discovery needed to be investigated.

READ MORE: Man arrested after shooting protected bird at Miżieb woodland