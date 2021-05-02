Two arrested for grievously injuring elderly man

A 72-year-old man from St Julian’s has been grievously injured after stopping two youths from further vandalising a Civil Protection Department vehicle.

The police said they were notified of the incident in Triq il-Kbira, St Julian’s at around 6:45 am on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations showed the man was attacked by the 23-year-old Spanish woman and Irish man when he tried to stop them from further vandalising the vehicle.

The two evaded the scene after beating up the elderly man.

They were later identified and arrested in Triq Karmnu, St Julian’s.

The two are being held at the Floriana lockup.