Man seriously injured as hand gets stuck in lift

A workman suffered grievous injuries in an accident at a clubhouse in Zurrieq.

The 50 year old man from St. Julians had been carrying out works at around midday on Saturday when his hand got stuck in a lift.

Emergency medical crews treated the workman at the scene in Triq Pietru Pawl Saydon and he was taken to hospital in an ambulance. He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

The police are investigating the incident.