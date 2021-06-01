Bruised woman forgives violent partner, inspector suspects foul play

A man has been bailed on charges of assaulting and grievously injuring his partner.

The 38-year-old Luqa man, whose name is subject to a ban on publication by the court, was arraigned before Magistrate Josette Demicoli accused of causing grievous bodily harm, as well as insulting the woman, threatening her and exceeding the limits of provocation.

Prosecuting inspector Eman Hayman told the court that the victim had gone to the police station with injuries to her face. She was sent to hospital, where her injuries were classified as grievous. The woman said that the accused had inflicted them, and in no time at all, the police had arrested and arraigned the man.

Lawyer Franco Debono, appearing for the accused, entered a plea of not guilty and requested bail. The prosecution objected to the request for release.

Lawyer Yanika Bugeja appeared parte civile for the victim, who attended the sitting with stitches under her eye and a bruise on her arm.

Bugeja then dictated a note to the court, stating that at this stage, her client wished to forgive the accused but made it clear that notwithstanding this, if granted bail, the accused must reside at a separate address.

Inspector Hayman added that the man had a criminal record and that he was concerned about tampering with evidence. Previously, the woman had asked the police to find her a secure location, but now she forgave him. “It’s like a miracle, or the tampering has already started,” was the inspector’s wry observation.

The court, after hearing the submissions made by the parties, said that in the circumstances, it should grant bail. It also issued a temporary supervision order and a protection order in favour of the woman.

The court upheld a request for a ban on the publication of the name of the accused to protect minors involved in the case.

The accused was ordered to deposit his passport within 24 hours and sign a bail book three times weekly, as well as observe a curfew.

His bail was secured by a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €9,000.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.