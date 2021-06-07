Man grievously injured in Mellieha fight

A 42-year-old man has been grievously injured after a fight broke out in Mellieha on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 12:15 pm in Triq il-Marfa.

Police said the 42-year-old from Valletta was injured after he and a woman, 37, from Msida, got into an argument with a 32-year-old man from Hamrun.

A medical team took the injured man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.