Woman seriously injured in motorbike accident

A woman was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Msida on Wednesday evening

24 June 2021, 8:48am
The accident occurred at 3am Triq tal-Qroqq
A woman was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Msida on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at 3am Triq tal-Qroqq.

The police said a collision took place between a man driving a Citroen C1 and a 32-year-old Venezuelan on a Kisbee motorcycle. The victim, a French national, age not specified, was riding pillion.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.

