Man accused of threatening and injuring another person held under arrest

Gozo man held under arrest by police after assaulting and slightly injuring another person using a sharp object

19 July 2021, 5:37pm

A 45-year-old man from Rabat, Gozo has been held under arrest after pleading not guilty to threatening another person with a sharp object on Sunday.

The police said they were informed of the incident in Triq l-Ewropa, Rabat, Gozo at around 4:30 pm.

He is being charged with threatening and slightly injuring the victim using a sharp object.

He is also being charged with being in possession of the weapon.

Duty magistrate Bridgette Sultana presided over the case.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Josef Gauci.

