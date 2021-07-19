Man accused of threatening and injuring another person held under arrest
Gozo man held under arrest by police after assaulting and slightly injuring another person using a sharp object
A 45-year-old man from Rabat, Gozo has been held under arrest after pleading not guilty to threatening another person with a sharp object on Sunday.
The police said they were informed of the incident in Triq l-Ewropa, Rabat, Gozo at around 4:30 pm.
He is being charged with threatening and slightly injuring the victim using a sharp object.
He is also being charged with being in possession of the weapon.
Duty magistrate Bridgette Sultana presided over the case.
The prosecution was led by Inspector Josef Gauci.