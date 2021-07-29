menu

Man grievously injured after falling from balcony in Pietà

A 34-year-old man from Nepal was seriously injured after he fell from a height of around one storey 

Last updated on 29 July 2021, 9:58am
by Luke Vella

A 34-year-old man from Nepal was hospitalised after he fell from a height of around one storey in Pietà on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred at 11:30pm in Telgħet Gwardamanġa.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has been appointed to the inquiry. 

A police investigation is ongoing. 

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.