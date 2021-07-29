Man grievously injured after falling from balcony in Pietà

A 34-year-old man from Nepal was hospitalised after he fell from a height of around one storey in Pietà on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred at 11:30pm in Telgħet Gwardamanġa.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.