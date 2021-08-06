21-year-old stabbed in Sliema

A 21-year-old English man was stabbed during an altercation in Sliema on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at 5:30am in the area of Tigne.

Police said an argument had broken out between the 21-year-old and another man who fled the scene.

The aggressor was said to have a knife.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. He was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Astrid Grima has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.