Man in Żabbar assault granted bail

A 24-year-old man was granted bail and warned not to approach the man he assaulted on Saturday in Żabbar’s Misraħ is-Sliem.

Redeemer Camilleri was charged by Inspector Clayton Camilleri with assaulting another man and injuring him seriously.

Assisted by legal aid lawyer Charmaine Cherret, Camilleri pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail against a deposit of €1,500 and a personal guarantee of €5,000. He has to sign the bail book every day.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of the victim.