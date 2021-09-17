Man dies after storey fall in Marsaskala

A 59-year-old man has died after falling from a balcony in Marsaskala last week.

The man died on Friday morning at Mater Dei Hospital.

According to police, the accident happened at 9:15pm in Triq Ġebel Ħanxu. The man was on a balcony, and fell from a height of around one storey.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, and police later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Nadine Lia had been appointed to the inquiry.