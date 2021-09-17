menu

Man dies after storey fall in Marsaskala

The accident occurred last week, but the man died earlier on Friday

nicole_meilak
17 September 2021, 3:07pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 59-year-old man has died after falling from a balcony in Marsaskala last week. 

The man died on Friday morning at Mater Dei Hospital.

According to police, the accident happened at 9:15pm in Triq Ġebel Ħanxu. The man was on a balcony, and fell from a height of around one storey.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, and police later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Nadine Lia had been appointed to the inquiry.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
