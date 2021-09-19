Three-year-old hospitalised after getting hit by car

A three-year-old Macedonian boy suffered grievous injuries after getting hit by a car on Saturday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq it-Turisti, St Paul’s Bay at around 6:00 pm.

Preliminary investigations showed the boy was hit by a Kia Avella, driven by a 30-year-old from the same locality.

First aid was administered onsite, and an ambulance took the boy to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.