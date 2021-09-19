menu

Three-year-old hospitalised after getting hit by car

The boy was grievously injured in the accident

karl_azzopardi
19 September 2021, 5:23pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A three-year-old Macedonian boy suffered grievous injuries after getting hit by a car on Saturday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq it-Turisti, St Paul’s Bay at around 6:00 pm.

Preliminary investigations showed the boy was hit by a Kia Avella, driven by a 30-year-old from the same locality.

First aid was administered onsite, and an ambulance took the boy to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

