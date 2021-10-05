Jury to begin hearing trial of alleged Hugo Chetcuti murderer

The trial by jury of Bojan Cmelik, a 38-year-old Serbian national accused of the murder of entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti, has begun this morning before Mr Justice Aaron Bugeja.

The jury was empanelled after a selection process that took over an hour. The selected jurors will be undergoing COVID tests before the trial begins.

Chetcuti, 52, was stabbed at 10:30pm on July 6 2018, at his Seafood And Cocktail establishment in Triq Santa Rita, Paceville.

He had been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital in a critical condition and was immediately operated upon, having lost large quantities of blood. His condition had reportedly stabilised after the surgical intervention, but he died in the hospital sometime later.

The Serb, who was a former employee at one of Chetcuti’s establishments, had been arrested in Sliema after a chase by the police.

Cmelik is being represented by legal aid lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and Mario Spiteri are appearing on behalf of the Chetcuti family.

Lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.

