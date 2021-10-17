Woman grievously injured in Qala fall

A 57-year-old woman from Marsascala was grievously injured after falling a height of around one and a half storeys in Qala, Gozo.

The police said preliminary investigations showed the woman was walking through a narrow passage with other people before falling at around 5 am on Sunday.

The woman was administered medical attention on the site of the accident, before being rushed to the Gozo General Hospital, where she was certified for her injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.