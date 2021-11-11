Heroic Sliema man jumps into choppy waters to save victim dragged out at sea

A man and a woman were saved from the rough seas at Qui-si-Sana, in Sliema on Wednesday night in a rescue operation that involved a heroic resident and the police.

The dramatic rescue was caught on film by TVM.

The two, a Chinese man and woman, were dragged out to the sea at around 7pm after southeast winds whipped up strong waves around the east coast.

But the hero of the day was Sliema resident Sean Meli, who saw the incident, immediately jumped in and managed to save one of victims with the help of the police who held ropes from the former Chalet site.

Passers-by gathered on site and shouted out to the two victims to try to steer away from shore to avoid being injured against the rocks.

The second man was picked up by an AFM boat in an operation that lasted over 20 minutes.