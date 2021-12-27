British TV actress and mother receive suspended sentences after Paceville disturbance

A young British TV actress and her mother have pleaded guilty to public order offences after being arrested in Paceville on Boxing day.

UK residents Serena Maria Falzon, aged 49 and her 19 year-old daughter Ameerah Renata Falzon-Ojo, were arraigned in court on Monday morning, accused of insulting or threatening three police officers who were carrying out their duties in Paceville yesterday. The pair were also accused of breaching the peace, failing to observe mask-wearing regulations and disobeying legitimate police orders.

Falzon-Ojo, best known for her roles in BBC TV series So Awkward and Netflix’s Hilda, held hands with her mother as they appeared in the dock before magistrate Elaine Mercieca.

Both accused pleaded guilty, reiterating their plea after being given time to reconsider.

Prosecuting police inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer told the court that it was “one of the many cases” in Paceville, in which police intervened to stop a fight in entertainment establishments and were insulted or threatened. The entire incident was captured on police bodycams, added the inspector.

Defence lawyer Jason Grima, appointed as legal aid to the accused, said the incident occurred after the security at a gentleman’s club were “very rude” to his clients, who could not distinguish between the club staff and the police who intervened to calm the situation down. He told the court that the accused were very sorry about what had happened and were apologising for the incident. “They were here for a holiday and it ended really badly for them,” said the lawyer.

Magistrate Mercieca called the inspector and the lawyer to approach the bench, where they discussed the case for a few minutes, out of public earshot.

The court, in view of the guilty plea, handed the pair a 9-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, together with fines of €1100 each, also warning them of the consequences of committing another offence during the operative period of the suspended sentence.