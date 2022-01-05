menu

Worker suffers grievious injuries after quarry accident

Machinery fell onto the feet of a 53-year-old man from Mġarr

5 January 2022, 12:13pm
by Luke Vella

A 53-year-old man has suffered grievous injuries whilst working in quarry on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that on Tuesday, at around 5pm, it was informed of an accident in a quarry at Triq Wied Filep, Naxxar.

Preliminary investigations found that a worker from Mġarr was injured when machinery feel onto his feet.

He was assisted by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei hospital with an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

More police investigations will follow.

