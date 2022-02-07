Heavy traffic in Marsa after four-vehicle crash

A four-car traffic accident left two injured on Monday afternoon, resulting in heavy traffic along a Marsa road.

The accident happened at 2:15pm on Vjal Sir Paul Boffa. All four cars crashed into each other as they were driving along a single lane towards Paola.

Two people were injured and taken to hospital for observation. A police spokesperson said they didn’t appear to be severely injured.

The accident led to heavy congestion in Marsa, stretching from Triq Aldo Moro to Vjal Sir Paul Boffa. Part of the road was closed to traffic.