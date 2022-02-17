Kidnap suspect Tyson Grech released on bail

The Criminal Court has granted bail to Tyson Grech, who stands accused, together with others, of attempting to kidnap a man he suspected had been involved in the theft of a van.

Grech, 26, of Senglea, who owns a car rental business, had been arraigned under arrest last month, charged with abducting a man in Rabat, holding him against his will and threatening him.

Christian Borg, 28, from Swieqi, Thorne Mangion, 27, from Qormi, Burton Azzopardi, 20, from Cospicua and Jeremy Borg, 20, from Qormi are also facing charges over the January 21 abduction of Carlos Schembri.

Schembri had told the police that he had been bundled into a vehicle, where he was beaten and threatened in connection with the alleged theft of a van. He later managed to escape and reported the matter to the police.

All five men accused in that case are pleading not guilty to the charges and have now been released on bail.

READ ALSO: Tax chief flew to Las Vegas with abduction gang boys

Tyson Grech was the last to be granted bail. His request for release from arrest had been delayed after he interrupted testimony given in court by the kidnap victim’s sister.

In a decree handed down this afternoon, Mr. Justice Aaron Bugeja, presiding the Criminal Court released Grech on bail against a deposit of €3,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Under his bail conditions, Grech is required to sign a bail bail book twice a week and observe a curfew.

The court also issued a protection order prohibiting Grech from contacting or following the movements of Carlos Schembri, accessing his home, place of work or areas he frequents, on pain of a €7,000 penalty and imprisonment for up to two years.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Francesca Zarb, Alex Scerri Herrera and Jason Grima are defending Grech in the criminal proceedings against him.

READ ALSO: ‘Don’t worry, we have Bobby behind us’: PN MP claims LESA racket helped Christian Borg evade fines