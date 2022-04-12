Motorcyclist grievously injured in Ħaż-Żebbuġ Crash

A 39-year-old man from Siggiewi sustained grievous injuries in a traffic accident on Monday.

The incident took place at around 4pm in Triq L-imdina, Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the 39-year-old man, riding a Keeway motorcycle collided with a Seat Ibiza driven by a 69-year-old woman from Attard.

A medical team assisted the man on the site of the accident, before he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

No one else was injured during the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.