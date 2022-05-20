menu

Man seriously injured in St Julian's attack

A 26-year-old Frenchman was attacked in Triq San Ġorġ on Friday morning  

seb_vassallo
20 May 2022, 10:12am
by Sebastian Vassallo

A 26-year-old man was seriously injured during an attack in St Julian's on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at 1:30am in Triq San Ġorġ.

Police said the victim was a French man who was attacked by an individual who fled the scene before the police arrived. 

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

 

Sebastian Vassallo is a European affairs reporter
