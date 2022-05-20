Man seriously injured in St Julian's attack

A 26-year-old man was seriously injured during an attack in St Julian's on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at 1:30am in Triq San Ġorġ.

Police said the victim was a French man who was attacked by an individual who fled the scene before the police arrived.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.