Man awaiting trial for murder granted bail over Gozo beach thefts

A man on bail awaiting trial for a 2018 murder has been released on bail again after he was charged with stealing a bag containing cash, credit cards and mobile phones from Ramla l-Ħamra bay in Gozo.

Police inspectors Josef Gauci and Bernard Charles Spiteri arraigned Marsalforn resident, Hamza Kamel El Bakoush, before Magistrate Bridgette Sultana on Monday, accusing him of theft aggravated by value, handling stolen goods, breaching two separate bail decrees and recidivism.

The court was told that the thefts took place during the afternoon of June 19 and targeted swimmers at the bay.

The prosecution also asked the court to order El Bakoush, who had been on bail, awaiting trial for beating and stabbing a Libyan man to death at Ħamrun in 2018, to forfeit a total of €43,500 in bail guarantees.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. Defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi requested bail, which was granted against a €2,000 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee.