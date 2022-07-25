Man, 82, drowns while swimming in Qawra

An elderly man,81, from St Paul’s Bay lost his life after drowning while swimming in Qawra on Saturday.

The police’s assistance was requested at around 5:45pm in Triq Dawret il-Gzejjer St Paul’s Bay, when the man found himself in difficulty while swimming.

People in the area told Rapid Intervention Unit officers and district police that a lifeless body was spotted in the area.

The body was recovered from the sea by an Armed Forces patrol boat, and was taken to the Xatt it-Tiben maritime base, where the man was certified dead.

Duty magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.