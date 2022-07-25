Man, 82, drowns while swimming in Qawra
The elderly man’s lifeless body was spotted by bathers in St Paul’s Bay
An elderly man,81, from St Paul’s Bay lost his life after drowning while swimming in Qawra on Saturday.
The police’s assistance was requested at around 5:45pm in Triq Dawret il-Gzejjer St Paul’s Bay, when the man found himself in difficulty while swimming.
People in the area told Rapid Intervention Unit officers and district police that a lifeless body was spotted in the area.
The body was recovered from the sea by an Armed Forces patrol boat, and was taken to the Xatt it-Tiben maritime base, where the man was certified dead.
Duty magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.