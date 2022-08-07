Hit-and-run perpetrator was driving without a license, court told

Dean Donovan Frendo, 23, has been remanded in custody over a hit-and-run incident which killed Antonie Degabriele in Zejtun.

Antoine Degabriele’s lifeless body was found on Friday at around 11.45am, in a field, next to President Anton Buttigieg street in Żejtun. Degabriele was 51 years old.

He worked in the catering industry, with people describing him as a widely-loved figure in the community.

Frendo was charged with killing Degabriele, driving a vehicle without a license and insurance policy, driving over the speed limit, and tampering of evidence among other charges.

The prosecution said the police managed to find pieces of Frendo’s car at the site of the accident, which corresponded with a vehicle found at a Xghajra garage.

The police said on Saturday that it arrested the 21-year-old man from Birżebbuġa.

Police managed to trace the car, a Mazda Demio, in a garage in Xghajra, thanks to investigations by the the Major Crimes Unit and district police, as well as the Forensic Science Laboratory.

According to reports, a mechanic is being interrogated by the police over the matter.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono, representing the accused, did not request bail.