Police arrest 24 foreigners living in Malta illegally

The police’s immigration unit arrested 24 people who were found to be living in properties at Sannat and Marsalforn.

Inspections were carried out at the properties in Gozo, with a number of individuals interrogated by the police to assist in their investigations. People of different nationalities were arrested.

The arrested individuals were transferred to the police headquarters in Floriana, where so the process for them to be deported can begin.

The police were assisted by the Detention Services, and investigations are ongoing.