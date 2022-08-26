Colombian call-girls used St Paul's Bay apartment as brothel

Three women from Colombia have received suspended sentences after they pleaded guilty to prostitution-related offences.

Stephania Hincapie Rodriguez, 27, Maira Michel Tinoco Alzate, 26, and Deniss Nicolle Tinoco Alzate, 22, who share the same apartment in St. Paul’s Bay, pleaded guilty to using the premises as a brothel.

Police inspectors Kylie Borg and Dorianne Tabone, prosecuting, told magistrate Noel Bartolo how police had put covert surveillance in place after neighbours reported a large number of men coming and going to the apartment.

After obtaining a warrant, the police had raided the apartment yesterday, finding the women together with evidence that the premises was being used as a brothel.

During submissions on punishment, the court was told that the women had come to Malta with the intention of finding legitimate employment, but had ended up in the sex trade.

The prosecution said the women had cooperated with the police investigation and were eager to leave Malta at the earliest opportunity.

Magistrate Bartolo declared the women guilty on their own admission and sentenced them to imprisonment for 18 months, suspended for four years, with the court also ordering the confiscation of the exhibits.

Lawyer Leontine Farrugia was legal aid counsel to the accused.