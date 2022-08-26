Man remanded in custody over arson attack on yacht

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with arson in connection with a fire on a boat last month.

Wayne Delia, 36, from Santa Venera was arraigned before magistrate Noel Bartolo accused of arson, following a fire during the early hours of 29 July which severely damaged the boat “Megan Valletta” while it was moored at Sliema.

Delia was also accused of breaching three separate bail conditions.

Police inspectors Mario Xiberras, Jeffrey Scicluna and Colin Sheldon, told the court that the police had received a report of a burning seacraft off the Sliema coast on 29 July. Investigators collected witness statements and CCTV footage which showed the accused climbing the boat’s railing and throwing a burning object into the vessel.

Delia was identified from his stature and prominent tattoos. An accelerant was also found to have been spread on the boat. He told the court that he was unemployed and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb, appearing for the accused, informed the court that at this stage the defence would not be requesting bail.

Lawyer Rene Darmanin assisted the boat owners as parte civile.