Elderly man dies after being hit by motorbike

An 87-year-old man has died after he was hit by a motorbike in Paola on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened at around 8:30am in Triq Ghajn Dwieli, when the victim from Paola was hit by a Honda.

The driver was a 54-year-old man from Senglea.

He was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he died.

An inquiry is being held.