Elderly woman hospitalised after Hamrun accident

82-year-old suffers grievous injuries after getting hit by a Jeep Wrangler on Monday morning

karl_azzopardi
19 September 2022, 6:12pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Jeep Wrangler (File photo)
An 82-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries on Monday after getting hit by a Jeep Wrangler in Hamrun.

The police said the accident happened at around 7am in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp.

The Jeep Wrangler was driven by a 39-year-old woman from Hamrun. The victim is also from Hamrun.

A medical team transferred the victim to Mater Dei Hospital where she was certified for her injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

