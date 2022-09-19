Elderly woman hospitalised after Hamrun accident

An 82-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries on Monday after getting hit by a Jeep Wrangler in Hamrun.

The police said the accident happened at around 7am in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp.

The Jeep Wrangler was driven by a 39-year-old woman from Hamrun. The victim is also from Hamrun.

A medical team transferred the victim to Mater Dei Hospital where she was certified for her injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.