Four pedestrians hit by car on bus stop

Five people were taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after a car

At 8:45am on Wednesday, police received a report of a traffic accident in Triq it-Tempesta, Qrendi.

Police went on site and found that a 44-year-old man from Qrendi was driving a Mercedes Benz car when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked Toyota Vitz.

On impact, the Toyota Vitz was pushed onto a bus stop. The car ended up injuring three women, aged 62, 66 and 68, and an 88-year-old man, all from Qrendi.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called on site to assist the victims, who were all taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

The 62-year-old woman sustained serious injuries. The conditions of the four other victims are still pending.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana appointed an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.