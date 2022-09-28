menu

Four pedestrians hit by car on bus stop

One of the victims sustained serious injuries

maltatoday
28 September 2022, 12:17pm
by Staff Reporter
Photo: Malta Police Force
Photo: Malta Police Force

Five people were taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after a car

At 8:45am on Wednesday, police received a report of a traffic accident in Triq it-Tempesta, Qrendi. 

Police went on site and found that a 44-year-old man from Qrendi was driving a Mercedes Benz car when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked Toyota Vitz. 

Photo: Malta Police Force
Photo: Malta Police Force

On impact, the Toyota Vitz was pushed onto a bus stop. The car ended up injuring three women, aged 62, 66 and 68, and an 88-year-old man, all from Qrendi. 

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called on site to assist the victims, who were all taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. 

The 62-year-old woman sustained serious injuries. The conditions of the four other victims are still pending.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana appointed an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.