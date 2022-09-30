Drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi out on bail again

Drug trafficker Jordan Azzopardi has been released on bail in connection with an incident that happened in July when he tried to evade a police road block.

Azzopardi had already been on bail over a separate case from 2019 when police discovered what was described as a drugs factory at a farmhouse in Wardija.

In the July incident, Azzopardi was arrested after he backed out of a police road block, driving dangerously and damaging vehicles before being stopped. Police giving chase had also observed him throwing away a packet of cocaine from his car.

Azzopardi had claimed that he did not realise the unmarked vehicles belonged to the police and feared they were people out to get him.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras granted bail against a deposit of €8,500 and a personal guarantee of €12,500. Azzopardi has to also sign at a police station and cannot exit his house at night.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Charles Mercieca appeared for Azzopardi.