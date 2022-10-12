Police officer to testify over alleged Attorney General’s order not to prosecute Pilatus top brass

A judge has ordered a police inspector to testify on claims that the Attorney General issued instructions not to prosecute senior Pilatus Bank officials.

Mr Justice Christian Falzon Scerri has ordered Inspector Pauline D’Amato from the Financial Crimes Investigation Department to testify and exhibit correspondence exchanged between the department and Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg.

The decree was handed down in the case filed against the Attorney General by rule of law NGO Repubblika.

The judge ordered D'Amato to appear in court next month to testify about the background and context behind the request for international and European Arrest Warrants that she had filed before inquiring magistrate Ian Farrugia in February 2021. The court ordered her to exhibit copies of the warrants.

The judge also ordered the inspector to give the court a first-hand account of the action taken by the FCID from December 2020 to June 2022, following the conclusion of the magisterial inquiry into Pilatus Bank.

The judge also ordered that a copy of the application and the resulting decree ordering the inspector to attend be handed to her in person.

Repubblika, through its lawyer Jason Azzopardi, is alleging that AG Victoria Buttigieg had issued what is known as a nolle prosequi - an order not to prosecute - vis a vis Pilatus Bank owner Ali Sadr Hasheminejad, its operations supervisor Luis Rivera, the bank’s director Ghambari Hamidreza and bank supervisor Mehmet Tasli.

Last July, Repubblika had filed affidavits in court, declaring that Tasli had testified in October last year in a separate case and was allowed to leave the island, instead of being arrested on the strength of international and European Arrest Warrants issued against him by the Maltese courts.

The Maltese nolle prosequi being alleged, should not be confused with a separate nolle prosequi issued in Sadr’s favour by a district attorney in the USA, where he faced charges of breaching international sanctions on Iran. The US proceedings had no connection to Malta.

The now-shuttered Pilatus Bank was based in Ta' Xbiex and a magisterial inquiry into its operations has led police to charge the bank itself and one top Maltese official with money laundering. However, no further action has been taken as yet against the bank's owner and other senior officials.

