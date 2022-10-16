22-year-old caught trafficking four kilos of heroin

A 22-year-old Portuguese woman was arrested by the police after she was caught trafficking four kilos of heroin.

The woman was arrested at the Malta International Airport after the police received information that she might be trafficking illegal substances. She arrived in Malta on a flight Paris, France.

Assisted by Customs officials, a police search of the woman’s luggage revealed the illegal substance.

The police said the heroin has a street value of around €520,000.

Duty magistrate Astrid May Grima has been informed of the case, and an inquiry has been launched.

The woman is being held at the Floriana lockup, and will be charged later on Sunday infront of magistrate Nadine Lia.