Xghajra man admits to revenge porn charge after uploading video of ex girlfriend to Instagram

A 44-year-old man from Xghajra has been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for three, after he admitted to charges of revenge porn, having shared compromising videos of his ex-girlfriend on social media.

The man, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, had filmed his then partner performing sex acts on herself and had later uploaded them to Instagram and shared them with the victim’s friends as an act of revenge, after the couple broke up.

The accused, who works as a cleaner, appeared in the dock before magistrate Josette Demicoli this morning, charged with disseminating revenge porn and misuse of electronic communications equipment.

Prosecuting inspector Omar Zammit told the court that the man had cooperated with the police and admitted to having published the videos. The accused had given the police access to his Gmail and Instagram account in order to allow them to take down the offending clips and prevent further damage to the victim.

Inspector Zammit added that during his interrogation, the defendant had told the police that he did not want a lawyer and intended to plead guilty in court.

The court nevertheless appointed lawyer Christopher Chircop to assist the accused as legal aid.

A guilty plea was made and confirmed after the accused was given time to reconsider.

The court sentenced the man to 2 years in prison, suspended for three years. A 3-year restraining order was also imposed, with the court warning the man not to attempt to contact the victim in any way.