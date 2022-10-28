Man hit by motorcycle in St Julian's

At 8:15am, police receive a report on a traffic accident at Sqaq is-Siġra, St Julian's.

Police went on site and found that a 69-year-old man from St Julian's was hit by a NIU N1S motorcycle being driven by a 30-year-old man from San Ġwann.

A medical team administered first aid to the 69-year-old, who was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are of a grievous nature.

Police are investigating the case.