Man hit by motorcycle in St Julian's

The victim is being treated at Mater Dei Hospital

28 October 2022, 4:32pm
by Nicole Meilak

At 8:15am, police receive a report on a traffic accident at Sqaq is-Siġra, St Julian's. 

Police went on site and found that a 69-year-old man from St Julian's was hit by a NIU N1S motorcycle being driven by a 30-year-old man from San Ġwann. 

A medical team administered first aid to the 69-year-old, who was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are of a grievous nature.

Police are investigating the case. 

