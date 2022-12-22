Collision in Ħal Għaxaq leaves man hospitalised

On Tuesday evening, around, 5:30 pm police were informed of a traffic accident in Dawret Ħal Għaxaq, Ħal Għaxaq.

Police investigations show a collision between a Keeway City Blade motorcycle driven by a 32-year-old Indian man from Ħal Għaxaq and a Peugeot 206 driven by a 39-year-old man from Birżebbuġa.

A medical team assisted both men at the site but the motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei for further treatment.

He was later certified with grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still underway.