menu

Collision in Ħal Għaxaq leaves man hospitalised

The accident occurred on Tuesday evening in Dawret Ħal Għaxaq, Ħal Għaxaq

marianna_calleja
22 December 2022, 9:00am
by Marianna Calleja

On Tuesday evening, around, 5:30 pm police were informed of a traffic accident in Dawret Ħal Għaxaq, Ħal Għaxaq.

Police investigations show a collision between a Keeway City Blade motorcycle driven by a 32-year-old Indian man from Ħal Għaxaq and a Peugeot 206 driven by a 39-year-old man from Birżebbuġa.

A medical team assisted both men at the site but the motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei for further treatment.  

He was later certified with grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still underway.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.