Female motorcyclist grievously injured in crash

A 32-year-old woman driving a motorcycle was hospitalised after a crash in Msida

maltatoday
30 December 2022, 5:26pm
by Staff Reporter
A 32-year-old Latvian woman living in Pietà sustained grievous injuries after a collision with a car in Rue D’Argens, Msida on Friday.

Police said the accident happened at 12:30pm. The woman was driving a Stigo Valk motorcycle and collided with a Mazda Demio driven by a 69-year-old man from Msida.

A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital gave assistance on site but the woman had to be hospitalised. She was later certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

