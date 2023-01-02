Three injured during argument in Żabbar

Three men were injured during an argument with other people in Żabbar.

Police received a report on the argument at 11pm on New Year's Day. They were told the argument took place at Triq Santa Tereża.

The three men - all Indian and aged 30, 31, and 26 - ended up in an argument with several other people, who fled the scene afterwards.

All three went to the nearest health centre to receive the needed care. Their injuries are grievous.

Police investigations are ongoing.