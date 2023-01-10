menu

Man grievously injured after falling from ladder

The accident happened in a factory at the Mriehel industrial

karl_azzopardi
10 January 2023, 6:41pm
by Karl Azzopardi
A 36-year-old Malian man was grievously injured on Tuesday after falling from a ladder.

The accident happened in a factory at the Mriehel industrial estate at around 1pm.

Preliminary investigations showed the man, who resides in St Paul’s Bay, fell from the ladder while working in the factory.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and the man was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

