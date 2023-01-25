‘No f***ing way,’ teen, 16, told police who came to arrest him over Valletta assault

Two 16-year-old boys have been arraigned in connection with an assault in Valletta on Saturday evening.

The incident left a 15-year-old boy’s leg broken in two places. The pair were chared in a lively arraignment this afternoon, during which the presiding magistrate pointed to the need to update the Criminal Code with regards to offences committed by persons aged between 16 and 18 years of age.

The two-hour arraignment was characterised by loud arguments and shouting matches, most of which involved lawyer Franco Debono, who is representing one of the accused, together with lawyer Francesca Zarb. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are representing the second youth.

The youths, who are from Valletta and Floriana, are charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm, causing four other youths to fear violence, attacking them and insulting them. The accused youths are facing charges of slightly injuring two other minors.

The court will be issuing a decree on bail from chambers, later this afternoon.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca and Giannella De Marco are representing one of the alleged victims as parte civile. Lawyer Stefano Filletti is appearing for two other alleged victims. The remaining alleged victim was represented by his mother.