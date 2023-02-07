Turkey and Syria donations being accepted by CPD at Hal Far and Xemxija depots

The Civil Protection Department is accepting donations to be delivered to quake-hit victims in Turkey and Syria, the Home Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

The CPD will be accepting donations at its fire stations in Ħal Far and Xewkija between 9am and 5pm, every day.

Among the items being collected are non-perishable food supplies, warm clothing, tents and blankets.

On Tuesday an urban search and rescue team made up of 32 personnel and a dog from the CPD arrived in Turkey to assist in the massive rescue operation underway there.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry will be sending financial aid to the Syrian people through the International Rescue Committee, which helps victims of natural disasters.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Turkish Embassy also asked for donations that will be sent to earthquake survivors in Turkey.

Turkey was hit by two earthquakes of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 on Monday that killed thousands of people. Rescue operations have been hampered by the cold weather and snow.

