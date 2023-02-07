Want to help Turkey from Malta? Here’s how

The Turkish Embassy is asking for donations that will be sent to earthquake survivors in Turkey.

Turkey was hit by two earthquakes of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 on Monday that killed thousands of people. Intensive rescue operations are underway as thousands of other survivors battle cold winter conditions.

Anyone who wishes to donate can send items properly packaged and with a list of contents to the Turkish Embassy at 35, Sir Luigi Preziosi Square, Floriana. The donations will be sent to Turkey via Turkish airlines.

Winter clothes (for adults and children)

Overcoats

Raincoats

Boots

Sweaters

Trousers

Gloves

Scarves

Beanies

Socks

Underwear

Other equipment

Tents

Beds

Mattresses (for tents)

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Gas catalytic stove, heater

Gas cylinder

Thermos bottle

Flashlight

Powerbank

Generator

Other items