Want to help Turkey from Malta? Here’s how
The Turkish Embassy is asking for donations that will be sent to earthquake survivors in Turkey.
Turkey was hit by two earthquakes of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 on Monday that killed thousands of people. Intensive rescue operations are underway as thousands of other survivors battle cold winter conditions.
Anyone who wishes to donate can send items properly packaged and with a list of contents to the Turkish Embassy at 35, Sir Luigi Preziosi Square, Floriana. The donations will be sent to Turkey via Turkish airlines.
Winter clothes (for adults and children)
- Overcoats
- Raincoats
- Boots
- Sweaters
- Trousers
- Gloves
- Scarves
- Beanies
- Socks
- Underwear
Other equipment
- Tents
- Beds
- Mattresses (for tents)
- Blankets
- Sleeping bags
- Gas catalytic stove, heater
- Gas cylinder
- Thermos bottle
- Flashlight
- Powerbank
- Generator
Other items
- Food boxes (shelf staple/canned food)
- Baby formula
- Diapers
- Hygiene products
- Women’s hygiene products