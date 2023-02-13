Vince Muscat gets seven-month sentence for biting fellow inmate

Murderer Vincent Muscat, currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for killing journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has had seven months added on to his sentence for fighting with a fellow inmate.

Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, is serving a 15-year sentence for his part in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, after reaching a plea deal with the Attorney General. Keith Desmond Falzon is also serving time for offences relating to drugs and child pornography.

In a sitting in February last year the CCTV footage of the fight was played in court. It showed Muscat pushing Falzon, who is using a crutch, over. Falzon then takes off his jacket and grapples with Muscat, punching him. The two men end up on the floor with Muscat on top. Warders then intervene to break up the fight, which lasts just seconds.

The court had also heard the Corradino Correctional Facility’s doctor testify how on 16 November 2021, at 11am, Falzon had sought to file a medical report, claiming to have been bitten by Vincent Muscat. Falzon had been verbally abusive towards the doctor, who had then refused to submit a medical report because of his behaviour, as a result. The doctor, however, confirmed in court that he had seen a bite mark on the inside of Falzon’s left bicep. “I saw an imprint. Of teeth,” the doctor explained, adding that he had classified the injury as slight. “It was an abrasion. No stitches were needed.”

At the end of the February sitting, the court had accepted a defence request to adjourn the case for the accused men to testify, but in the end, neither of them chose to.

The court proceeded to hear final submissions and hand down judgement today.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace, for Falzon, asked the court to acquit his client due to lack of evidence.” Our law requires evidence. As none of the parties wanted to testify, there are just reports left. The court only has a picture of what happened, but what led to it, the threats and insults are not caught on camera,” argued the lawyer, insisting that the court did not know what happened. “There is nothing. Only footage of two people arguing.”

Muscat’s lawyer, Francesca Zarb, agreed with Micallef Stafrace, submitting that the best evidence rule dictated that Falzon testify. “The court has no evidence,” she said.

“The footage favours Muscat, but the best evidence would have been that both parties testify and tell the court what happened. The court does not have this evidence and therefore the defence is requesting he be exonerated.”

These arguments did not wash with Magistrate Nadine Lia, presiding over the Paola district sitting, however. The court declared Muscat guilty and sentenced him to an additional seven months in prison. Zarb gave the court notice of Muscat’s intention to appeal.

It is understood that Falzon’s judgement will be handed down later on today, as he was not present in the courtroom this morning.

Inspectors Paul Camilleri and Antonello Magri prosecuted.