Polish man charged after 3kg of heroin found in his luggage

The keen eye of airport staff is understood to have led to the arrest of a drug courier.

Unemployed Marcin Bieszczad, 45, from Poland was arrested at the airport on February 19.

His nervous demeanour alerted airport staff, who then noticed that the man was carrying a type of suitcase which had featured in previous drug smuggling operations. He was arrested after a police sniffer dog indicated to its handlers that drugs were present inside the man’s luggage.

Just under three kilograms of heroin was discovered in the suitcase’s false bottom.

Inspector Jonathan Pace charged Bieszczad with importing heroin, supplying or distributing the drug and possession of it in circumstances denoting that it was not intended for his personal use.

Defence lawyer Sue Mercieca declared that the accused was pleading not guilty. Bail was not requested. Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit ordered the man be remanded in custody, also imposing a freezing order over his assets.