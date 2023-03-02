E-scooter driver hospitalised in Rabat accident
A 49-year-old e-kick scooter driver was hospitalised on Thursday morning, after getting hit by a car in Triq Buqana, Rabat.
Preliminary investigations by the police showed the accident happened at around 5:30am, when the scooter driver, who resides in St Paul’s Bay had an impact with a BMW 320 driven by a 28-year-old woman from Mtarfa.
A medical team assisted the man at the site of the accident, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital. He is suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.