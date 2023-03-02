menu

E-scooter driver hospitalised in Rabat accident

49-year-old e-kick scooter driver suffers grievous injuries on Thursday morning, after getting hit by a BMW in Triq Buqana, Rabat

karl_azzopardi
2 March 2023, 9:16am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 49-year-old e-kick scooter driver was hospitalised on Thursday morning, after getting hit by a car in Triq Buqana, Rabat.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the accident happened at around 5:30am, when the scooter driver, who resides in St Paul’s Bay had an impact with a BMW 320 driven by a 28-year-old woman from Mtarfa.

A medical team assisted the man at the site of the accident, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital. He is suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

