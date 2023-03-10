Motorcyclist grievously injured in Żabbar accident

A 42-year-old man residing in Marsaskala was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened at around 4:00pm in Triq Villabate, Ħaż-Żabbar.

Preliminary investigations showed he was involved in a traffic accident involving a Kymco AK 550 motorcycle driven by the victim, and a BMW 118D driven by a 36-year-old man residing in Ħaż-Żabbar.

The 42-year-old was administered first-aid at the site of the accident and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.