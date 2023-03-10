menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Żabbar accident

The man, 42, was rushed to hospital after the traffic accident where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries

marianna_calleja
10 March 2023, 9:52am
by Marianna Calleja

A 42-year-old man residing in Marsaskala was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened at around 4:00pm in Triq Villabate, Ħaż-Żabbar.

Preliminary investigations showed he was involved in a traffic accident involving a Kymco AK 550 motorcycle driven by the victim, and a BMW 118D driven by a 36-year-old man residing in Ħaż-Żabbar.

The 42-year-old was administered first-aid at the site of the accident and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
