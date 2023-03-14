Trial of former policeman charged with raping colleague begins

The trial, without a jury, of an ex-policeman accused of repeatedly raping two female colleagues in 2018 has begun before Madam Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

The 33-year-old allegedly sexually harassed, repeatedly groped and later raped one female officer on more than one occasion in the kitchenette at the Msida police station where they were both stationed. He was also alleged to have sexually assaulted another in a police car in the months leading up to March 2018.

At the time, the first victim was in a relationship and had a child, while the other was a 19-year-old new recruit.

Inspector Mark Mercieca was the first witness. He had been approached by one of the victims, who told him that she had been sexually harassed and raped by the defendant at the police station where they worked. A second woman had also come forward and gave a similar account.

A witness said that the abuse had started in October 2017 and that she had told her shift sergeant the next day, but asked him not to speak to the defendant about it out of fear.

The molestation soon escalated to rape, he said. On one occasion, the man had pulled her into a room, taken off her trousers and underwear and raped her. He ejaculated on the floor and cleaned up afterwards.

On another occasion, the female officer and a sergeant had been playing a video game when the defendant began teasing her. After the sergeant had gone home to sleep, the defendant had raped her again.

She had later told the investigation that she had kept quiet about the rape, out of fear of not being believed. The victim had been bullied by her colleagues in the past and would not be taken seriously, he said.

On another occasion, the victim had been in a police car with the defendant who had been driving. His hand would “slip” off the gear lever and on to her thigh, she said. Several incidents of groping and unwanted sexual attention were described.

The inspector had requested an arrest warrant, which was issued by a magistrate and the man was arrested at home in Cospicua.

When interrogated, the defendant claimed that the sexual encounters had been consensual. He later gave a second statement, admitting that he had sex with the victim on two occasions and that the sex had been against her will. The accused was assisted by a lawyer of his choosing during questioning.

The judge asked the inspector whether the accused had received disclosure of the evidence against him. He had, during both questioning sessions, replied the inspector.

Asked about what other officers had said, they had confirmed that the defendant had left at the time described by the victim, but none of them said that they had seen the abuse. They had urged her to file a report, he said.

The witness is currently being cross-examined by lawyer Edward Gatt.

AG lawyers Angele Vella and Darlene Grima are prosecuting.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Franco Debono are defence counsel.

Lawyers Lara Dimitriyevic and Stephanie Caruana are representing the victim as parte civile.