Pelin Kaya’s boyfriend unknowingly stumbled onto his partner’s murder site, court hears

Police officers at the site of Pelin Kaya’s murder recalled how her boyfriend showed up at the crime scene looking for her, on Monday.

The officers testified how a “tall man” approached officers at the scene, telling them he was trying to contact his girlfriend but she was not picking up.

Testifying in court, they explained how they had dialled her number, and a phone found next to her started ringing.

Several police officers gave evidence this morning, as the compilation of evidence against Jeremie Camilleri continued before Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

Camilleri is accused of the murder of Kaya Pelin whom he mowed down in his mother’s BMW X6 in Gzira on 18 January - the day of Pelin’s 30th birthday.

Video has since emerged of the BMW heading directly towards her, prompting police to charge the driver, Jeremie Camilleri, with murder. Camilleri has plead not guilty to murder charges.

In previous testimonies, officers described arriving at a scene of “complete chaos,” finding the BMW lodged in the facade of the Gzira KFC outlet, debris and rubble strewn all over the area.

Testifying on Monday, officers explained how Pelin’s boyfriend had started walking the route she normally took in an effort to find her, after she was not picking up her phone.

Officers had previously testified that he had just arrived in Malta to celebrate her birthday with her.

“I am strong because I beat every guy there” – Jeremie Camilleri

Testifying, homicide squad officer Gary Scerri who was accompanying Camilleri to his BMW at the police compound, had boasted about “beating everybody” after running the victim over.

“It’s a strong car, considering the extent of the crash. But I’m strong too, because when I got out, I beat every guy there,” he testified.

Police had carried out a search inside the suspect’s car, but found nothing which was out of the ordinary.

Officers also testified how they had found Pelin Kaya’s motionless body on the pavement, with her mobile close by, and her white shoes a couple of metres away from here. Despite attempts to aide her using CPR, she was still unresponsive.

The court heard how the accused was arrested by Rapid Intervention Unit officers as he was starting to act aggressively.

The case continues next week.

READ ALSO | Pelin murder: police say accused lived amongst rats and filth